Corrections

>> A motion to withdraw Juan Baron’s guilty plea in the murder of a 73-year-old man in his luxury Hawaii Loa Ridge house had been scheduled to be heard at his sentencing hearing Sept. 24. The date was inaccurate in a story on Page A7 Tuesday.