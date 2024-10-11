Corrections

Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, October 11, 2024

>> A motion to withdraw Juan Baron’s guilty plea in the murder of a 73-year-old man in his luxury Hawaii Loa Ridge house had been scheduled to be heard at his sentencing hearing Sept. 24. The date was inaccurate in a story on Page A7 Tuesday.

