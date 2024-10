List of Hawaii’s voter service centers

Stay updated on Hawaii and national elections coverage

2024 Hawaii & National Election Coverage

Voter service centers provide accessible in-person voting, same-day voter registration and collection of voted ballots.

Locations

City and County of Honolulu

>> Honolulu Hale courtyard, 530 S. King St. (Oct. 22-Nov. 4, 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday; Nov. 5, 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.)

>> Kapolei Hale, conference rooms A, B, C, 1000 Uluohia St. (Oct. 22- Nov. 4, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday; Nov. 5, 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.)

>> Kaneohe District Park meeting room, 45-660 Keaahala Road (Oct. 22-26, 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday)

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

>> George Fred Wright Wahiawa District Park, ceramics room, 1129 Kilani Ave. (Oct. 29-Nov. 2, 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday)

Maui County

MAUI

>> Velma McWayne Santos Community Center, 395 Waena St., Wailuku (Oct. 22-Nov. 4, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily except Sunday; Nov. 5, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.)

>> Lahaina Civic Center, 1840 Honoapiilani Highway (Oct. 31- Nov. 4, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily except Sundays; Nov. 5, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.)

>> Hana High & Elementary School, 4111 Hana Highway (Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.)

LANAI

>> Filipino Clubhouse, 450 Jacaranda St., Lanai City (Oct. 31-Nov. 4, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily except Sundays; Nov. 5, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.)

MOLOKAI

>> Mitchell Pauole Center, conference room, 90 Ainoa St., Kaunakakai (Oct. 31-Nov. 4, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily except Sundays; Nov. 5, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.)

Hawaii County

>> County of Hawaii Aupuni Center, conference room, 101 Pauahi St. No. 1, Hilo (Oct. 22-Nov. 4, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday; Nov. 5, 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.)

>> West Hawaii Civic Center, community room, building G, 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway, Kailua-Kona (Oct. 22-Nov. 4, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday; Nov. 5, 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.)

Kauai County

>> Historic County Annex Building basement, 4386 Rice St., Lihue (Oct. 22-Nov. 4, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday; Nov. 5, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.)

Ballot drop boxes

Places of deposit are established for voters to drop off their voted mail ballot packet to be collected by the county Elections Division.

Locations

City and County of Honolulu

Open daily in accordance with park hours from Oct. 18 to 7 p.m. Nov. 5.

>> Asing Community Park, 91-1450 Renton Road, Ewa Beach

>> Bill Balfour Jr. Waipahu District Park, 94-230 Paiwa St.

>> Connie Chun Aliamanu Neighborhood Park, 4259 Lawehana St.

>> Hauula Civic Center, 54-010 Kukuna Road

>> Hawaii Kai Park and Ride, 240 Keahole St.

>> Kailua District Park, 21 S. Kainalu Drive

>> Kalihi Valley District Park, 1911 Kamehameha IV Road

>> Kaneohe District Park, 45-660 Keaahala Road

>> Kanewai Community Park, 2695 Dole St.

>> Mililani Park and Ride, 95-1101 Ukuwai St.

>> Neal S. Blaisdell Park, 98-319 Kamehameha Highway, Aiea

>> Sunset Beach Recreation Center, 59-540 Kamehameha Highway, Haleiwa

>> Waialae Iki Neighborhood Park, 4838 Kalanianaole Highway

>> Waianae District Park, 85-601 Farrington Highway

>> Honolulu Hale, 530 S. King St.

>> Kapolei Hale, 1000 Uluohia St.

Maui County

Open facility/park hours, Oct. 18 to 7 p.m. Nov. 5.

MAUI

>> Haiku Community Center, Hana Highway at Pilialoha Street

>> Hana Fire Station, 4655 Hana Highway

>> Hannibal Tavares Community Center, 91 Pukalani St., Pukalani

>> Kahului Fire Station, 200 Dairy Road

>> Kalana o Maui County Building, 200 S. High St., Wailuku

>> Kihei Community Center, 303 E. Lipoa St.

>> Kula Fire Station, 50 Calasa Road

>> Lahaina Civic Center, 1840 Honoapiilani Highway

>> Makawao Fire Station, 134 Makawao Ave.

>> Napili Fire Station, 4950 Hanawai St.

>> Paia Community Center, 252 Hana Highway

>> University of Hawaii Maui College, 310 W. Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului (near Maui Swap Meet, entrance from Wahine Pio Avenue)

>> Velma McWayne Santos Community Center, 395 Waena St., Wailuku

>> Wailea Fire Station, 300 Kilohana Drive, Kihei

>> Hana High & Elementary School, 4111 Hana Highway (Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.)

LANAI

>> Filipino Clubhouse, 450 Jacaranda St., Lanai City

MOLOKAI

>> Mitchell Pauole Center, 90 Ainoa St., Kaunakakai

Hawaii County

Open 24 hours a day from Oct. 16 to 7 p.m. Nov. 5

>> Hawaii County Building, 25 Aupuni St., Hilo

>> Keaau Police Station, 16-579 Old Volcano Road

>> Laupahoehoe Police Station, Puualaea Homestead Road

>> Naalehu Police Station, 95-5355 Mamalahoa Highway

>> North Kohala Police Station, 54-3900 Akoni Pule Highway, Kapaau

>> Pahoa Police Station, 15-2615 Keaau-Pahoa Road

>> Rodney Yano Memorial Hall, 82-6156 Mamalahoa Highway, Captain Cook

>> Waikoloa Village Association, 68-1792 Melia St.

>> Waimea Police Station, 67-5185 Kamamalu St.

>> West Hawaii Civic Center, community room, building G, 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway, Kailua-Kona (Oct. 22- Nov. 4, 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday; Nov. 5, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

>> County of Hawaii Aupuni Center, conference room, 101 Pauahi St. No. 1, Hilo (Oct. 22- Nov. 4, 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday; Nov. 5, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Kauai County

Open 24 hours a day from Oct. 16 to 7 p.m. Nov. 5.

>> Aloha Petroleum Menehune Food Mart, 2521 Kolo Road, Kilauea

>> Church of the Pacific, 4520 Kapaka Road, Princeville

>> Elections Division, 4386 Rice St., Lihue

>> Hanalei Neighborhood Center, 5-5358 Kuhio Highway

>> Hanapepe Neighborhood Center, 4451 Puolo Road

>> Kalaheo Neighborhood Center, 4480 Papalina Road

>> Kapaa Public Library, 1464 Kuhio Highway

>> Koloa Neighborhood Center, 3461 Weliweli Road

>> Waimea Neighborhood Center, 4556 Makeke Road

>> Elections Division Main Office, 4386 Rice St., Lihue (Oct. 16-18, 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday; Oct. 21-Nov. 4, 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday; Nov. 5, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

>> Voter Service Center, Historic County Annex Building basement, 4386 Rice St., Lihue (Oct. 22-Nov. 4, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday; Nov. 5, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.)