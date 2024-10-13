Alexander, Bamis lead Wahine sweep of UC Riverside

Hawaii junior outside hitter Caylen Alexander put down a match-high 19 kills and junior Jacyn Bamis had nine kills, five blocks and served three consecutive aces late in the third set to help the Rainbow Wahine close out a 25-16, 25-18, 25-16 sweep of UC Riverside today.

A SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 3,930 saw Hawaii (10-6, 4-2 Big West) bounce back from Friday’s four-set loss to UC Davis with its third sweep in conference play.

Senior setter Kate Lang, who made her 100th consecutive start, had a match-high 32 assists and six digs and freshman Miliana Sylvester hit.583 with eight kills in 12 swings.

Hawaii hit .369 for the match with 50 kills to just 26 for the Highlanders (5-14, 0-6).

UC Riverside junior setter Makena Tong, a University Lab alumna, had a team-high 11 assists, three digs and a kill.

Hawaii will play seven of its final 12 matches of the regular season on the road, beginning with Cal Poly on Friday. The Mustangs are tied with Long Beach State and UC Davis for the league lead with Hawaii a game back.