Woman, 75, identified after Kaiser Moanalua accident

The parking lot attendant killed in a collision on Friday at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center has been identified as Consorcia Cristobal, 75, of Honolulu.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office identified Cristobal. She died of multiple, blunt force injuries, with the manner of death classified as accidental.

Police said Cristobal was struck by the vehicle at about 4:30 p.m. Friday just outside the hospital’s parking garage.

The driver, a 51-year-old woman, was attempting to turn left as she was exiting the parking structure when she collided with the pedestrian, police said. She remained on the scene.

Cristobal was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

Police said at the time that speed, drugs and alcohol did not appear to be contributing factors. The investigation is still ongoing.

Police said it was Oahu’s second non-traffic fatality this year.

