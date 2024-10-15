Letter: Trump’s economy wasn’t built, it was inherited

Why does the public say Donald Trump is good for the economy? Trump inherited a booming economy from Barack Obama, which he rode hard and put away wet. His only legislative success was tax cuts that benefited the wealthy and created a huge deficit. Our “Conman in Chief” bragged every day for four years about how great he was.

This was simple manipulation where he lied everyday — if you say the lie often enough people will believe it. After his hostile takeover of the Republican Party, he has birthed a bunch of imitators in every state.

Thinking people: Trump was and remains a fake who cares only for himself and not for the country. Vote.

Sara Marshall

Aiea

