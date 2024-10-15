A simple, satisfying, fast-cooking pasta

This simple yet satisfying pasta recipe is made with just a few pantry staples. It comes together quickly and with ease, as angel hair is one of the fastest-cooking pastas. The classic combination of olive oil, butter, garlic and herbs is enough to coat the thin, delicate strands of pasta, but the addition of soft, bursting cherry tomatoes really sweetens the deal. Be sure to serve with plenty of freshly grated Parmesan for the ultimate bowl of comfort.

Angel Hair Pasta

Ingredients:

• Salt

• 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

• 3 tablespoons butter

• 1 pound cherry tomatoes, halved

• 3 garlic cloves, minced

• 1 shallot, minced

• Freshly ground black pepper

• Crushed red pepper (optional)

• 1 pound angel hair pasta

• 2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley or 2 teaspoons dried parsley

• 2 tablespoons minced fresh basil or 2 teaspoons dried basil

• Freshly grated Parmesan, for serving

Directions:

Heat a large pasta pot of salted water to a boil.

To a large pan over medium heat, add olive oil and butter. Allow the butter to melt, then add cherry tomatoes. Cook until tomatoes are beginning to soften and the skins are a little blistered, 4 to 6 minutes.

Add garlic, shallot, 1 teaspoon each of kosher salt and black pepper, and a pinch of red pepper, if using, and toss to combine with the tomatoes. Cook for about 6 minutes, until the shallots are translucent and the tomatoes are fully softened yet still intact. Meanwhile, add pasta to the boiling salted water and cook until al dente according to the packaging directions, about 2 minutes. Reserve 1 cup of pasta water, then strain the pasta.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Add the cooked pasta, herbs and a bit of the reserved pasta water to the pan and cook for 2 minutes, stirring to combine, until you have a glossy pasta sauce; add more pasta water slowly, if needed. Serve topped with plenty of Parmesan.

Total time: 30 minutes, serves 4.

© 2024 The New York Times Company