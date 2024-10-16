City officials ID 2 visitiors swept out to sea at Ke Iki Beach

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the two visitors who died after being pulled from the surf on Oahu’s North Shore earlier this week.

They have been identified as Bryan C. Kunic, 63, of Hollister, Calif., and Laura Sue Jett, 72, of Oklahoma City, Okla.

The Medical Examiner’s Office said the cause and manner of death for both cases are still pending.

Just after 8 a.m. Monday, Honolulu Ocean Safety rescued three adults who were apparently swept out to sea by a large wave at Ke Iki Beach in Pupukea.

Two of the adults, Kunic and Jett, were unconscious when pulled from the water, and CPR was performed until Honolulu Emergency Medical Services took over with advanced life support.

Kunic was pronounced dead at the scene, while Jett was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she was later pronounced dead.

Another woman, 41, was conscious, and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

According to a GoFundMe fundraiser, Kunic, an engineer and small plane pilot, was said to have been on vacation, and was sitting on the beach when a huge wave came in and pulled him into the ocean.

The fundraiser is to help his partner bring Kunic home, and to help with funeral expenses.

Another GoFundMe for Jett says she and her daughter were unexpectedly swept out to sea. The fundraiser is to help the family with lodging, transportation and other expenses.

Officials said surf at the time was at 6- to 8-foot faces, with a rising swell.

A high surf advisory had been issued on Monday. Signs warning of the strong current and dangerous shorebreak were posted.