HECO to activate public safety shutoff at noon in West Maui

Hawaiian Electric today says it expects to activate its Public Safety Power Shutoff program at about noon today in West Maui due to the immediate threat of wildfires from high winds and dry conditions.

The company said it will proactively shut off powers in communities in West Maui with high exposure to wildfire risk.

“For safety, this shutoff may last most of the day,” said Hawaiian Electric in a news release. “Customers in these areas are urged to prepare to implement their own emergency plans and prepare for the possibility of extended power outages.”

Hawaiian Electric said it was also working to restore power to a non-PSPS outage in Upcountry Maui affecting approximately 150 customers.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for the leeward areas of all Hawaiian isles, effective from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today.

“We sincerely apologize for the disruption,” said Jim Alberts, Hawaiian Electric senior vice president and chief operations officer in the release. “We have activated our PSPS program as a last line of defense to protect lives and reduce the risk of a wildfire. We will continue to monitor conditions closely and restore power as soon as we can safely do so.”

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

For more information and maps, call Hawaiian Electric’s PSPS hotline at 1-844-483-8666 toll-free or go to hawaiianelectric.com/PSPS.