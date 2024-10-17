Man, 34, seriously injured in rollover on Likelike Highway

A 34-year-old man suffered from an extensive head injury after losing control of his vehicle and crashing on Likelike Highway on Wednesday, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, and treated the driver.

He was said to have been driving in the Kaneohe-bound direction of Likelike when he lost control of his vehicle, rolled and crashed into another car.

He was taken to a trauma hospital in serious condition.

No further details were available.