Rainbow Wahine sweep at Cal Poly

Hawaii junior Caylen Alexander put down a match-high 18 kills and junior middle Jacyn Bamis added a career-high 15 to lead Hawaii to a 25-21, 29-27, 25-21 sweep of Cal Poly today at Mott Athletics Center in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Sophomore Tali Hakas added nine kills, 10 digs and four blocks and hit .450 with no errors for Hawaii (11-6, 5-2 Big West), which has now swept both the Mustangs (13-6, 6-2) and Long Beach State on the road this season.

The Beach entered tonight’s match against UC Irvine with their only conference loss coming against UH.

Hawaii hit .308 for the match against the Mustangs and finished with twice as many blocks (5-2.5) despite ranking 10th out of 11 teams in the conference in blocks per set.

Senior setter Kate Lang had a match-high 49 assists, eight digs, five aces and two kills and had four consecutive aces during a run late in the first set to help UH win after Cal Poly took a 16-14 lead.

The Mustangs had three set points in the second set but couldn’t convert. Hawaii rattled off the final three points on kills from Hakas and Bamis and finally a Tommi Stockham error that ended the set.

UH freshman Miliana Sylvester contributed nine kills and hit .375 to give UH four attackers in the match hitting .333 or better.

Tayli Ikenaga led all players with 13 digs. UH outdug the Mustangs 55-38.

Hawaii’s three-match road trip continues on Saturday at UC Santa Barbara at 4 p.m.