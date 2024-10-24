Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Residents on Maui’s Piihana Road advised to evacuate due to fire

The Maui Fire Department and Maui Police Department are advising residents on Piihana Road in Wailuku to evacuate the area due to a brush fire.

The brush fire off Piihana Road was reported at 2:40 p.m. today.

Police have closed Kahekili Highway from Piihana Road to Kamaile Street this afternoon.

Residents are asked to monitor radio, TV and mobile devices for official information.

Maui Emergency Management Agency is monitoring the situation and will message the all clear when it is safe for the public to return to residents and businesses.

