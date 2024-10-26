Fire at abandoned Waianae home was intentionally set, HFD says

The Honolulu Fire Department has determined that a fire at an abandoned home in Waianae on Friday was intentionally set.

HFD’s investigator has classified the case as incendiary.

The ignition source was an unspecified, open flame set to rubbish items and overgrown, dry vegetation at 86-541 Paheehee Road in Waianae, HFD said.

HFD said it received a 911 call Friday at about 8:14 p.m. for a building fire on Paheehee Road. Twelve units with about 37 personnel responded.

Firefighters arrived to find a single-story, abandoned home ablaze. The fire was brought under control at 8:46 a.m., and extinguished at 10:21 a.m., according to HFD.

Estimated damage to the property and its contents are at $235,000, according to HFD.