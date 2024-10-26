Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, October 26, 2024 83° Today's Paper

Top News

Fire at abandoned Waianae home was intentionally set, HFD says

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

Crime in Hawaii

The Honolulu Fire Department has determined that a fire at an abandoned home in Waianae on Friday was intentionally set.

HFD’s investigator has classified the case as incendiary.

The ignition source was an unspecified, open flame set to rubbish items and overgrown, dry vegetation at 86-541 Paheehee Road in Waianae, HFD said.

HFD said it received a 911 call Friday at about 8:14 p.m. for a building fire on Paheehee Road. Twelve units with about 37 personnel responded.

Firefighters arrived to find a single-story, abandoned home ablaze. The fire was brought under control at 8:46 a.m., and extinguished at 10:21 a.m., according to HFD.

Estimated damage to the property and its contents are at $235,000, according to HFD.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide