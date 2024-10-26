Honolulu Star-Advertiser

HFD rescues 2 people from Kaimuki Stream

By Star-Advertiser staff

Honolulu firefighters rescued two people from Kaimuki Stream during a flash flood warning this morning.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at about 7 a.m. reporting two people in the stream needing help near Date Street. HFD responded to various locations along the stream, which stretches from the Ala Wai Canal to Kapiolani Boulevard, passing beneath Date Street.

Firefighters located the two and retrieved from the stream.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene, but the two declined treatment.

HFD crews continued searching the stream, and confirmed no one else was in the stream.

The National Weather Service had issued a flash flood warning for Oahu and Maui, which was in effect, at the time of the rescue.

