GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football team hosts Nevada

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager celebrated with his teammates after one of his two touchdown runs in the first quarter against Nevada tonight at Ching Complex.
Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager celebrated with his teammates after one of his two touchdown runs in the first quarter against Nevada tonight at Ching Complex.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Logan Taylor led the Rainbow Warriors onto the field for tonight’s game against Nevada at Ching Complex.
Hawaii’s Logan Taylor led the Rainbow Warriors onto the field for tonight’s game against Nevada at Ching Complex.

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page for live updates from the game. Tweets below will automatically refresh.

The University of Hawaii teams hosts the closest thing to a must-win game to save its season tonight when it plays Nevada at Ching Complex. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Hawaii (2-5, 0-2 Mountain West) has lost all five games it has played against FBS opponents this season. The two victories were against FCS members Delaware State and Northern Iowa. Because an FBS team can count only one FCS victory toward bowl eligibility, the Warriors will need to win their five remaining regular-season games to ensure a spot in a postseason bowl.

The 3-5 Wolf Pack are seeking their first Mountain West victory after an 0-2 start. The Pack might have to do it without dual-threat quarterback Brendon Lewis, whose availability is in question after getting rocked several times against Fresno State last week. He exited with two Wolf Pack possessions remaining.

If Lewis can’t play, Saint Louis School alumnus AJ Bianco or Chubba Purdy, the younger brother of the San Francisco 49ers’ starting quarterback, Brock, will take the snaps.

Hawaii has had its share of injuries at receiver and lost another player this week when slot Koali Nishigaya left the team. He is no longer listed on the UH roster.

