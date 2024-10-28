Driver arrested after Waipahu hit-run critically injures woman

A 76-year-old woman was critically injured in a hit-and-run collision early Sunday morning near Farrington Highway and Pahu Street in Waipahu.

The incident occurred around 7:39 a.m., when a 55-year-old male driver struck the woman as she was crossing Pahu Street from westbound Farrington Highway, according to the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section.

Police said that the driver, who was heading eastbound on Farrington Highway, made a right turn onto Pahu Street when he hit the pedestrian. Initially stopping at the scene, he allegedly fled southbound on Pahu Street without offering assistance or providing information. Responding emergency services treated the injured woman to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Following the incident, authorities located and arrested the 55-year-old driver on charges related to a collision involving death or serious bodily injury. Neither speed, alcohol, nor drugs appeared to be factors in the accident, police said.

The Honolulu Police Department urges anyone with additional information on the collision to contact their Traffic Division at (808) 723-3413. The investigation is ongoing.