Single-story home fire in Aiea displaces 2

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

Honolulu firefighters put out large fire at a home in Aiea this afternoon that displaced two residents.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 1:11 p.m. today for a building fire on Hapaki Street in Aiea. Nine units with about 34 personnel responded.

The first unit arrived six minutes later to find a working fire at a single-story home.

After commencing an aggressive fire attack, HFD said the fire was brought under control at 1:33 p.m., and fully extinguished at 1:41 p.m. Firefighters conducted a search, and confirmed no occupants were inside at the time of the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting two displaced residents. No injuries were reported.

An investigation into the fire’s origin and cause, along with estimated damages, is pending.

