Police urge safety on Halloween; setting up DUI checkpoints

Police statewide are reminding the public not to drink and drive during the holidays, which are a deadly time on Hawaii roadways.

Honolulu police will be setting up impaired driver checkpoints at unannounced times and locations from Friday to Dec. 31 as part of the department’s ongoing efforts to reduce the number of traffic injuries and deaths.

The legal drinking age is 21, police said, and promoting intoxicating liquor to a person under the age of 21 is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year of imprisonment.

Impaired driver checkpoints will also be conducted weekly through September 2025 as part of the federal “52/12” sobriety checkpoint program.

The Honolulu Police Department offers Halloween safety tips online, urging drivers to slow down and be alert for trick-or-treaters, including those who come out from between parked cars or behind bushes.

The Maui Police Department said starting today, its traffic division will conduct sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols at various locations.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“Motorists can expect the Maui Police Department to take a zero-tolerance approach to impaired driving,” said MPD in a news release. “We aim to promote voluntary compliance with all traffic laws and reduce motor vehicle crashes on our roadways.”

Hawaii County police, meanwhile, are reminding drivers about the deadly consequences of drug-impaired driving.

“When someone who is on drugs gets behind the wheel, they threaten the safety and lives of everyone else on the roads, no matter how fit they think they are to drive,” said Torey Keltner, HPD’s traffic services program manager in a news release. “Our goal is to ensure that drug-impaired driving and its deadly consequences do not rob anyone of their life and chance to enjoy a safe Halloween night. Our children and community members deserve to celebrate a night free from the risks posed by drug-impaired drivers. If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. We call on everyone to remember and help spread this message, and to plan to get a sober ride home if they are taking any type of drug.”

Those who plan to use drugs should not drive, police said, emphasizing that marijuana can slow reaction times, and that even over-the-counter and prescription medications can have impairing effects.

“Drivers should secure a designated sober driver or call a taxi or rideshare for a sober ride home,” said the Hawaii Police Department.

MPD offers the following tips:

>> Plan a safe way home before you start celebrating.

>> Before drinking, designate a sober driver and give them your keys before going out.

>> Give yourself extra time to get to your destination. Stopping for trick-or-treaters may add to your travel time.

>> If you have been drinking, utilize a car service, take a taxi, or call a sober friend or family member to get you home safely.

>> Don’t let friends or family members drive under the influence. If you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, be a true friend and take away their keys, and help them get a safe ride home.

>> If you see an impaired driver on the road, call the police to report it. You could save a life.