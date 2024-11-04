Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Flood watch in effect for Maui, Big Island

NATIONAL OCEANIC AND ATMOSPHERIC ADMINISTRATION A satellite image this morning shows areas of moisture over some Hawaiian islands

A flood watch remains in effect for the island of Maui and Hawaii island through Tuesday, with the National Weather Service warning of flash flooding risks, strong surf and hazardous conditions for small craft.

Weather officials say that heavy rainfall is expected, mostly affecting the windward areas of Maui and Hawaii island due to an influx of tropical moisture. This could lead to flash flooding in low-lying areas and urban zones resulting from elevated runoff. Residents and visitors are advised to avoid flood-prone roads and monitor local forecasts.

A high surf advisory also continues through 6 p.m. today, covering north and west-facing shores across Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and the north-facing shores on Maui. Waves reaching 12 to 16 feet on north shores and 8 to 12 feet on west shores will create dangerous swimming conditions. Beachgoers are urged to follow guidance from ocean safety officials.

A small craft advisory is in place for Maui County’s windward waters, Maalaea Bay and channels around Hawaii island, with east winds up to 25 knots creating challenging conditions through early Tuesday morning. Mariners, particularly those in smaller vessels, are cautioned against venturing out.

Forecasters expect locally heavy rain and thunderstorms across Maui and Hawaii island through Tuesday. However, a cold front will approach the islands Wednesday, stalling and dissipating as a new high builds northward. The shift is expected to bring wetter tradewinds and breezy to windy conditions by late week.

