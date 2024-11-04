Multiple injuries in H-2 freeway collision involving big rig

A collision involving a big rig truck, a van and other vehicles on the H-2 freeway’s northbound lanes this morning has resulted in multiple injuries, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the freeway scene near Mililani at about 11 a.m. and treated multiple patients for minor to serious injuries.

Paramedics treated a 68-year-old woman and took her to the hospital in serious condition. They also treated a 32-year-old man at the scene and took him to the hospital in serious condition.

Another patient, a 26-year-old woman, was treated and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The collision appeared to involve a gray, four-door Toyota sedan, along with a disposal truck alongside a large Matson truck and a van.

No further information on what led to the collision was available.