Pedestrian, 77, critical after being struck by car in Kaimuki crosswalk

Honolulu police say a 77-year-old woman is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Sunday afternoon while in a marked crosswalk in Kaimuki.

Police said at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, the woman was crossing Harding Avenue near 6th Avenue when a driver attempting to turn left struck her. The victim was within a marked crosswalk.

The driver, a 50-year-old woman, was not injured and remained at the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said at this time, speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors to this collision. An investigation is ongoing.