Police ID mother, 44, who died in Haiku collision

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 4:49 p.m.

Maui

Maui police say a woman involved in a solo, early-morning crash in Haiku on the morning of Oct. 31 has died after suffering critical injuries.

At about 5:55 a.m., police said the woman was driving on West Kuiaha Road in a 2015 Kia Sorento when she veered off the roadway and struck a fence, rolled, and landed on the car’s roof.

Police have identified her as Shelly Kan-Hai, 44, of Kahului.

First responders found Kan-Hai unresponsive at the scene, and took her to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition. Her 2-year-old daughter was a passenger in the car, and was found without injuries.

Police said this was Maui County’s 14th traffic fatality this year compared to 16 at the same time last year.

“The Maui Police Department extends our deepest condolences to Ms.Kan-Hai’s family and friends,” said MPD in a news release.

