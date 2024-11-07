Rainbow Wahine rally falls short in season opener at Portland

Preseason All-West Coast Conference selections Emme Shearer and Maisie Burnham combined for 33 points and host Portland used a relentless full-court pressure to wear down Hawaii 76-65 tonight in the season opener for both teams at Chiles Center in Portland, Ore.

Daejah Phillips scored a game-high 19 points and made all 11 free-throw attempts for Hawaii (0-1), which went 25-for-25 from the charity stripe.

Hawaii cut a 23-point deficit in the fourth quarter to eight but couldn’t overcome 24 turnovers against the Pilots’ full-court pressure.

UH sophomore Jovi Lefotu, who hadn’t played in a game in 22 months due to a knee injury, had seven points, three assists and three steals in 17 minutes off the bench.

UH used 11 players in the first quarter and 12 for the game. Ten players played at least 10 minutes, with Phillips leading the way playing 33 minutes.

Freshman center Ritorya Tamilo had 10 points on 3-for-5 shooting in her UH debut. Lily Wahinekapu, the team’s leading scorer from a season ago, was held to three points on 1-for-2 shooting.

Hawaii will play next at Portland State on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.