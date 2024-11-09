Rainbow Wahine defeat UC Davis for share of first place in Big West

Caylen Alexander and Jacyn Bamis ended the match with an emphatic block and the Hawaii women’s volleyball team put itself in a tie for first place in the Big West Conference entering its final four regular-season matches with a 26-24, 21-25, 25-9, 25-18 win over UC Davis today at University Credit Union Center in Davis, Calif.

Hawaii (16-8, 10-4) avenged a four-set loss to the Aggies (15-8, 10-4) earlier this season at home to move into a tie for first place.

Depending on the results of today’s later matches, as many as four teams could earn a share of the lead ending the weekend and six teams could be within one match of first place.

The win came two days after UH lost to UC Riverside for the first time in 34 all-time meetings.

Alexander finished with a match-high 21 kills and Tali Hakas hit .480 with 14 kills to lead UH.

Bamis and Stella Adeyemi added nine kills for the Rainbow Wahine, who hit .480 and .333 in the final two sets to finish at .287 for the match.

Alexander added two solo blocks and Tayli Ikenaga had a match-high 19 digs for UH, which doubled up the Aggies in aces 6-3.

Hawaii held UC Davis opposite hitter Olivia Utterback to nine kills and a .088 hitting percentage. She had 21 kills and hit .318 in the win over Hawaii in October on Oahu.

Hawaii returns home for its final two matches of the season at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center next week against Long Beach State on Friday and UC San Diego on Saturday.