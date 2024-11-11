Biden, Harris honor veterans in first event after election loss

Stay updated on Hawaii and national elections coverage

ARLINGTON, Virginia >> President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris honored U.S. military veterans today in their first joint appearance since Harris lost the Democrats’ presidential bid to Republican Donald Trump in last week’s election.

Biden laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery alongside Harris in a solemn ceremony, as the national anthem and “Taps” echoed through the grounds on a bright autumn morning.

The two top Democrats stood stone-faced side-by-side at the event as Biden laid a wreath and made the sign of the cross.

Caring for the nation’s veterans is our “truly sacred obligation,” Biden said in remarks following the wreath-laying ceremony. He noted that it would be his last time at the ceremony as commander-in-chief. “It’s been the greatest honor of my life,” he said. Some attendees stood and cheered when Harris was introduced. Harris’ election loss on Nov. 5 and likely loss of both houses of Congress to Republicans leaves the Democratic Party as the underdog in national politics in the years ahead.

Harris sat between first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, briefly greeting others before the program began and then closing her eyes during the opening prayer and saying, “Amen.” Trump has promised to upend norms as president, including targeting political enemies and slashing the federal workforce. Harris became the Democrats’ presidential nominee after Biden dropped his reelection bid in July, and some Democrats have blamed the current president for not bowing out sooner.

U.S. Veteran Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other officials also attended the event. Harris conceded the election to Trump last week but has vowed to fight on for the causes that fueled her campaign, and both she and Biden have promised a peaceful transfer of power on Jan. 20. Biden and Trump are set to meet at the White House on Wednesday.

“This is the moment to come together as a nation, to keep faith in each other,” Biden said at the ceremony.