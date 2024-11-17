Woman, 36, arrested for allegedly shooting ex-boyfriend

A 36-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in the second degree early this morning after allegedly shooting at her ex-boyfriend.

The woman allegedly shot at her ex-boyfriend, 40, with a handgun during an incident in the University neighborhood around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday and then fled the scene in her vehicle, according to a Honolulu police department information highlight.

Police said that no injuries occurred during this incident. They located the woman and her car in Kapolei after an all-points-bulletin was issued. They arrested the woman at 12:29 a.m. today. She is currently in custody pending an investigation.