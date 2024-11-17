Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, November 17, 2024 79° Today's Paper

Top News

Woman, 36, arrested for allegedly shooting ex-boyfriend

By Allison Schaefers

Today Last updated 9:38 a.m.

Crime in Hawaii

A 36-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in the second degree early this morning after allegedly shooting at her ex-boyfriend.

The woman allegedly shot at her ex-boyfriend, 40, with a handgun during an incident in the University neighborhood around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday and then fled the scene in her vehicle, according to a Honolulu police department information highlight.

Police said that no injuries occurred during this incident. They located the woman and her car in Kapolei after an all-points-bulletin was issued. They arrested the woman at 12:29 a.m. today. She is currently in custody pending an investigation.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide