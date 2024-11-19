Hawaii Health Department alerts residents of recalled carrots

The Hawaii Department of Health is alerting residents of a recall involving multiple brand names of organic carrots sold in the state due to potential E. coli contamination.

Grimmway Farms of Bakersfield, Calif., on Saturday recalled multiple sizes of bagged, organic carrots — both whole and baby carrots — sold throughout the U.S.

Among the brand names available for purchase at supermarkets and retailers in Hawaii were 365 Whole Foods Market, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Good & Gather and O Organics.

A complete list of recalled products is listed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The multi-state outbreak tied to the recalled carrots has so far resulted in one death and 15 hospitalizations from Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There have so far been 39 cases tracked in 18 states. To date, Hawaii is not one of them.

DOH is currently investigating if the recalled products have caused illness or adverse effects in the state.

Although the carrots are likely no longer available for sale in stores, the public is urged to check their refrigerators and freezers for the recalled products.

The retail-packaged organic whole carrots were available for purchase in stores from Aug. 14 to Oct. 23, 2024. The organic baby carrots have different best-if-used-by-dates ranging from Sept. 11 to Nov. 12, 2024.

Consumers who purchased the recalled carrots should seal them in a zippered package and dispose of them immediately. All surfaces in contact with the carrots should also be cleaned and sanitized due to the risk of cross-contamination.

Symptoms of E. coli O121:H19 infection include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), fever, nausea and vomiting, according to DOH. They can begin anywhere from a day to 10 days after consuming contaminated food. The average incubation period is three to four days.

“Although most healthy adults can recover completely within a week, some infections can cause severe bloody diarrhea and may lead to life-threatening conditions such as a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome,” said the department. “HUS is most likely to occur in young children and the elderly.”

DOH said infection may also lead to the development of high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease and neurologic problems.

Anyone exhibiting symptoms after consuming any of the recalled products should contact their health care provider immediately.

Consumers with questions may contact Grimmway Farms at 800-301-3101 (3 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, Hawaii Standard Time) or visit grimmway.com.