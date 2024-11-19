Football Top 10: Kahuku heads into final No. 1

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Kahuku collected 11 out of 12 first-place votes to remain at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10.

The three-time Open Division defending state champions used a blocked field-goal return for their only touchdown to beat Mililani 8-6 in the semifinal round of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA State Championships last Friday.

Coach Sterling Carvalho’s squad will have a bye this week before meeting ILH champion Saint Louis for the Open Division title on Nov. 29 at Clarence T.C. Ching Field.

Saint Louis rallied from a 12-point deficit to oust Campbell 27-24 and advance to the Open final.

Leilehua is back in the Top 10 for the first time since Week 1. The Mules were No. 8 in the season-opening rankings but dropped out after losing at home to Kailua. Leilehua went to Lahainaluna and defeated the Lunas 40-13 in the opening round of the Division I state tournament.

Coach Mark Kurisu’s team replaced Farrington, which is out of the Top 10 for the first time all season.

Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Kahuku (9-4, 3-2 reg. season, 2-0 playoffs, 1-0 HHSAA) (11) 119 1

> won at Mililani, 8-6

> next: bye (vs. Saint Louis, Nov. 29, 7 p.m.)

2. Saint Louis (8-3, 3-1 reg. season, 1-0 tiebreaker, 1-0 playoff, 1-0 HHSAA) 104 3

> def. No. 2 Campbell, 27-24

> next: bye (vs. Kahuku, Nov. 29, 7 p.m.)

3. Campbell (9-2, 5-0 reg. season, 1-1 playoffs, 0-1 HHSAA) (1) 94 2

> lost to No. 3 Saint Louis, 27-24

4. Mililani (9-3, 4-1 reg. season, 1-1 playoffs, 0-1 HHSAA) 90 4

> lost to No. 1 Kahuku, 8-6

5. Kamehameha (5-4, 2-2 reg. season, 0-1 playoff) 65 5

6. Kapolei (5-5, 2-3 reg. season, 0-2 playoffs) 59 8

7. Konawaena (9-2, 8-0 reg. season, 1-0 playoff) 41 8

> bye

> next: vs. Leilehua, Friday, 7 p.m.

8. Punahou (3-6, 1-3 reg. season, 0-1 tiebreaker) 30 8

9. Damien (9-1, 7-0 ILH D-I) 25 9

> bye

> next: vs. Kapaa, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Skippa Diaz

10. Leilehua (9-3, 6-1 reg. season, 2-0 playoffs, 1-0 HHSAA) 13 NR

> won at Lahainaluna, Saturday, 40-13

> next: at Konawaena, Friday, 7 p.m.

No longer in Top 10: Farrington (No. 10).