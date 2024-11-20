Artist issues last call for adding dot of paint to Capitol pool piece

Want to add your own artistic touch to the Capitol Pool project?

Hawaii artist Solomon Enos, who was commissioned to create an artistic landscape at the now waterless pool at the State Capitol, invites the public to do so in the next week. The reflecting pools there have long caused water damage, and are being converted into a waterless feature.

Since August, Enos has been sharing his paint brushes with people from across the state to add a dot of paint to the Capitol Pool Waterless Project. The opportunity to do so remains available through Nov. 30 at the Capitol Modern at 250 S. Hotel St.

“This project celebrates a little bit of individuality and our collective community,” said Enos, in a last call to those who want to participate.

Thousands have already contributed a dot to glass tiles. Each dot, according to Enos, is “like a drop of water to an ocean.”

In March, the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts board approved the selection of Enos to develop a design for a State Capitol waterless pool.

“This is going to be one of the largest art installations in Hawaii’s contemporary history and it is an opportunity for us to gather as much community engagement to create something that will be a community heirloom,” said Enos. “Folks will be able to return to it years from now and see the marks that were made here today.”

The State Capitol Pools art project will be done in phases, with completion projected by Fall 2026.

To participate, find Enos in the Passion on Display gallery, or the Multi-Purpose Room on the ground floor of Capitol Modern from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Capitol Modern will be closed on Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 28.

The public can call Museum Visitor Services at 808-586-9959 to make sure the artist will be there during scheduled times. School groups are also welcome to visit. Contact Shirley Lam at info@CapitolModern.org or 808-586-0778 to organize a group visit.