Firefighters extinguish fire in unoccupied Makiki home

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a blaze at an unoccupied, single-story home in Makiki overnight.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 1:55 a.m. today near the intersection of Wilder Avenue and Pensacola Street in Makiki. Six units with about 22 personnel responded, with the first unit arriving just seven minutes later.

Firefighters initiated an aggressive fire attack on a fully-involved fire in the home’s garage while protecting surrounding structures. The fire was brought under control at 2:05 a.m., and fully extinguished at 2:42 a.m.

HFD searched and found no occupants were inside the structure during the fire. No injuries were reported.

An investigation into the fire’s origin and cause, along with estimated damages, has been initiated.