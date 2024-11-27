Juvenile motorcyclist sent to hospital after Kapolei crash

Honolulu police say a teen on an electric motorcycle is in serious condition after colliding with a vehicle in Kapolei Tuesday evening.

Police said at about 5:54 p.m. Tuesday, a 32-year-old woman in the vehicle was turning left from Kapolei Parkway onto Kamaaha Avenue when the juvenile struck its rear tail light. The juvenile was traveling eastbound on Kapolei Parkway, within a marked bike lane.

As a result of the collision, the juvenile motorcyclist was ejected onto the roadway.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene, treated a 14-year-old for serious injuries and took him to the hospital in serious condition. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The woman was not injured in the collision.

Police said speed, drugs, and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in this collision.