A bright green bean salad

No Thanksgiving meal is complete without a green bean moment, and with this make-ahead, no-cook dish, you can certify that it’s a fresh and bright one. Smashed and salted green beans become crisp-tender after a chill in the fridge, ready to soak up all the tangy cranberry dressing. A combination of vinegar and lemon juice in the dressing brings layers of acidity that bounce on your tongue. Just before serving, the dressed beans are piled high between lettuce leaves and crowned with fried onions.

Crushed Green Bean Salad With Cranberry

Ingredients:

• 1 pound green beans, trimmed

• Kosher salt and black pepper

• 1/4 cup cranberry sauce, any kind

• 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

• 1 medium shallot, finely chopped

• 3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

• 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

• 1/3 cup dried cranberries

• 2 heads Little Gem lettuce, leaves separated or 1 head romaine torn into bite-sized pieces

• 1/2 cup prepared fried onions (such as French’s)

Directions:

Working in 2 batches, place a big handful of beans in a large resealable bag, then press out any excess air and close the bag. With a rolling pin, whack the beans, breaking them into pieces and splitting them open without fully smashing them. Dump them into a large bowl. Generously season the crushed beans with salt, tossing to evenly combine (they should taste well seasoned at this point). Return the beans to the bag and chill in the fridge at least 6 hours and up to 3 days.

In a medium jar or lidded container, combine cranberry sauce, vinegar, shallots, 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper and a couple big pinches of salt. Cover and shake well to combine. Chill in the fridge at least 6 hours and up to 3 days.

When ready to serve, add lemon juice and olive oil to the dressing. Cover container and shake to combine. Add the dressing and cranberries to the bag of beans, seal the bag, and toss to thoroughly coat the beans in the dressing. Arrange a layer Little Gem leaves onto a serving platter, top with some of the dressed beans, then repeat layering until you’ve used up all the lettuce and beans. Shower with fried onions. Serve right away.

Total time: 6 hours 35 minutes, serves 6-8.

© 2024 The New York Times Company