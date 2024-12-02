Man, 19, critical after 2-truck collision in North Kona

Hawaii island police say a 19-year-old man is in critical condition after a collision between two pickup trucks on Queen Kaahumanu Highway in North Kona on Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to the crash at about 1 p.m. Sunday near Kiholo Bay.

Based on an initial investigation, the man was driving a 2005 Dodge Dakota pickup truck, and making a left turn onto the highway when it was broadsided by a 2006 Ford F-250 pickup.

Police said the driver was initially taken to North Hawaii Community Hospital for treatment, and later transferred to Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu, where he remains in critical condition.

His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, police said.

The man’s passenger, an 18-year-old woman, was also taken to North Hawaii Community Hospital, where she was evaluated and later released.

The Ford driver, a 21-year-old man, and his passenger, a 19-year-old woman, were not injured in the collision.

Police have launched an investigation.

Witnesses are urged to contact officer Adam Roberg at 808- 326-4646, ext. 229, or adam.roberg@hawaiicounty.gov. Anonymous tips can be reported CrimeStoppers at 808-961-8300 in Hilo.