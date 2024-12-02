Wild duck with H5N1 was tested at refuge in Kahuku

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has confirmed that the wild duck that tested positive for avian influenza last month was located at James Campbell National Wildlife Refuge in Kahuku.

The duck was alive, and showed no signs of infection when tested, according to officials.

Sampling for avian influenza was done during an ongoing USFWS project on Hawaiian duck hybrid genetics.

As a standard part of the project, blood samples were collected, officials said, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Service asked the team to collect additional samples to test for avian influenza opportunistically.

“At the time of testing, all birds appeared healthy, showing no signs of infection, and were released,” said USFWS in a statement. “All genetic sampling was done prior to the initial avian influenza discovery on Oahu.”

That discovery was announced Nov. 15 by the Hawaii Department of Health, which said the first confirmed detection of H5N1 was found in a backyard flock of various birds including ducks, a goose and zebra dove in Central Oahu.

Susie’s Duck Sanctuary in Wahiawa confirmed the outbreak occurred among its flock of rescued ducks and geese. More than 70 waterfowl either died or were euthanized due to the outbreak.

USDA expedited the processing of 10 wild bird samples collected from Oahu’s North Shore, and the national lab confirmed HPAI in a wild, hybrid duck, marking Hawaii’s first detection of avian influenza in a wild bird.

Hawaii was the last of 50 U.S. states to detect HPAI in wild birds. Officials believe the most plausible route of the virus’s introduction is through the Pacific flyway, which includes Hawaii.

USFWS says it continues to monitor all lands that are part of the National Wildlife Refuge System, including Hawaii, for morbidity and mortality events like H5NI that may impact the species within lands and waters it is responsible for.

“Biological samples will be collected from wild animals during any morbidity and mortality events that are detected and submitted to the laboratory for diagnostic testing,” said USFWS in a statement. “Additional biosecurity and biosafety measures are instituted at James Campbell NWR to help prevent inadvertent spread of avian influenza between wetlands and other sensitive habitat units. Handling sick or dead birds is done only while using gloves, long sleeves, face mask, and eye protection. Boots and other gear and clothes are washed.”