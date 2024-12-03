Witnesses sought in hit-and-run of bicyclist at Volcanoes park

National Park Service officers are looking for more witnesses in a hit-and-run this morning that severely injured a male bicyclist at Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

Park officials said the incident occurred at about 9:20 a.m. within park boundaries at the intersection of Highway 11 and the road to Namakanipaio Campground.

Several witnesses have described the vehicle as a gold-colored sedan. The injured bicyclist is a 70-year-old man from Volcano.

NPS law enforcement officers have launched an investigation and urge anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer Meagan Kubojiri at 808-985-6170 or Meagan_Kubojii@nps.gov. Anonymous tips can also be reported to the NPS tip line at 888-653-0009 or nps_isb@nps.gov.