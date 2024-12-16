Alexander leaving Hawaii for SEC school

Outside hitter Caylen Alexander, who entered the transfer portal last week after completing her third season at Hawaii, announced on her Instagram page today she is transferring to Missouri.

Alexander is one of three Rainbow Wahine to enter the transfer portal after the season ended. Selected as one of 14 players named to the AVCA All-Region team last week, Alexander is the second straight Big West Player of the Year to transfer out of the conference after the season ended.

Michelle Ohwobete, who won the award for UC Santa Barbara in 2023, played at Oregon this season.

Missouri went 22-9 overall and 11-5 in the SEC this year. The Tigers advanced to a regional semifinal in the NCAA Tournament, losing to No. 3 seed Kentucky on Thursday in four sets.

Setter and serving specialist Jackie Matias and redshirt junior middle blocker Jacyn Bamis also have entered the transfer portal.

At least 19 players from Big West schools have entered the transfer portal since the season ended, including five players from Long Beach State and three from UC San Diego.