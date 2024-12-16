Injury concerns mount for Hawaii women’s basketball in easy win

Brooklyn Rewers scored a season-high 13 points off the bench and the Hawaii women’s basketball team didn’t need much offense in a 56-15 thumping of Arkansas-Pine Bluff tonight at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii (6-3) held the Golden Lions (2-7) to a program-record low in points for a Division I opponent, but the victory wasn’t all good news.

Senior guard Kelsie Imai and sophomore guard Jovi Lefotu both went down at a similar spot on the court in the fourth quarter and had to leave the game.

Imai was in tears grabbing at her right hip before she eventually got up and walked off under her own power.

Lefotu, who missed all of last season returning from a knee injury, went down just over two minutes later and had to be helped off the court walking very gingerly.

UH was already playing without senior guard Daejah Phillips, who didn’t suit up and missed her first game of the season, and freshman Danijela Kujovic, who was on crutches and in a boot.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Senior guard Lily Wahinekapu added 11 points for UH and her 3-pointer was the only made shot out of a combined 23 attempts from both teams to start the game.

Hawaii rebounded from consecutive losses to finish its opening homestand of the season 5-2.

UH will play in the San Diego Classic against Clemson on Friday and host San Diego State on Saturday to finish off its nonconference schedule.