4 seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash on H-1 by Camp Smith
A multi-vehicle collision on the H-1 freeway westbound near the Camp Smith offramp left six people injured Wednesday evening, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
The crash occurred around 6 p.m., prompting a large EMS response. Paramedics treated and transported six people to trauma centers, with four of the patients listed in serious condition and two in stable condition.
The patients included:
• A 53-year-old man in serious condition.
• A 65-year-old man in serious condition.
• A 14-year-old boy in stable condition.
• A 44-year-old woman in serious condition.
• A 49-year-old man in serious condition.
• A 75-year-old man in stable condition.
Authorities did not disclose details on the cause of the collision.