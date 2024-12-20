Man, 28, dies after drive-by shooting in Maili

Police have opened up a murder investigation this morning after a 28-year-old man was fatally shot in Maili Thursday night.

Police responded to the 87-100 block of Maliona Street at 9:14 p.m., and found the man had sustained a gunshot wound and was unconscious.

An initial investigation found that the man was with friends at a residence in the area.

A witness told police that a white Toyota Camry drove past them and “seconds later multiple gunshot sounds were heard,” according to police. The victim fell to the ground and said he had been shot.

Emergency Medical Services also responded to a call at 9:14 p.m. of a man critically injured. EMS personnel used advanced life-saving treatment on the man, who was apparently shot in the lower extremities, according to an EMS report.

EMS took the man to the Queen’s Medical Center-West, where he died.

Police said that, according to witness reports, the Camry fled toward Farrington Highway.