High surf warning for most north, west shores extended

The high surf warning for north and west shores of most islands has been extended until 6 a.m. Monday.

“An extended period of hazardous surf and beach conditions will persist into early next week along exposed north and west facing shores due to overlapping, winter-caliber north-northwest swells,” according to the National Weather Service’s updated warning. ” The largest swell in the series is expected to arrive tonight, rapidly rise early Sunday, peak through the day Sunday, and then gradually ease Sunday night into early next week.”

The massive swell has led the organizers of The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational to give the green light to running the world’s premiere surfing contest on Sunday at Waimea Bay. The contest can only run when wave heights are expected to consistently be at least 40 feet at the bay.

Organizers will make the official call Sunday morning when tens of thousands of spectators are expected to descend on the North Shore.

“Surf associated with this swell will remain well above warning levels through the weekend, then return to advisory levels for exposed north and west facing shores around Tuesday of next week” the weather service said.

The warning covers north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai; north shores of Maui; and west shores of Hawaii island. A high surf advisory is also in effect for the north shores of the Big Island.

Forecasters expect “surf of 30 to 40 feet, building to 40 to 50 feet Sunday along north facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui. Surf of 15 to 25 feet, building to 25 to 35 feet Sunday along west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai. Surf of 8 to 12 feet along west facing shores of the Big Island.”

The weather service warned the public to “expect ocean water surging and sweeping across beaches, coastal benches, and lava flows creating the potential for impacts to coastal properties and infrastructure, including roadways.”

They also said most beaches will be powerful longshore and rip currents; and large breaking waves and strong currents at harbor entrances and channels.

“Stay away from the shoreline along the affected coasts. Be prepared for road closures. Postpone entering or leaving channels affected by the high surf until the surf subsides,” forecasters said.