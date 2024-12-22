Injured hiker is rescued from Manoa Falls Trail

An injured hiker was rescued this afternoon on the Manoa Falls Trail in Manoa.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 12:05 p.m. The first unit arrived on the scene at 12:12 p.m. and ascended the trail on foot. It was reported that an 84-year-old man was hiking for about one hour near the falls, sustained an injury to his head, and could not continue on his own.

Rescuers located him at 12:30 p.m. and he was airlifted to a nearby landing zone where his care was transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at 12:48