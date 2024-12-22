Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Motorcyclist is killed after hit-and-run on Kunia Road

By Star-Advertiser staff

A motorcyclist was killed this morning on Kunia Road when he was involved in a hit-and-run collision with a pickup truck.

At about 8:56 a.m., the pickup driver was traveling southbound on Kunia Road and collided with the motorcyclist who has yet to be identified.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist was redirected off of the roadway onto the shoulder of Kunia Road where the motorcycle collided with a utility pole and burst into flames.

The unidentified motorist continued traveling southbound on Kunia Road without stopping to render aid or provide information.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, speed appears to be a contributing factor in the collision, while it remains unknown if drugs, or alcohol are factors in this collision.

If anyone has any information, contact the Honolulu Police Department, Traffic Division, at 808-723-3413.

This is the 50th traffic fatality of 2024 as compared to 54 at the same time in 2023.

