Pedestrian, 56, seriously injured in Waianae hit-and-run

A 56-year-old woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision on Mailiilii Road in Waianae on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred around 5:40 p.m. when an unidentified motorist traveling southbound struck the woman, who was walking along the unimproved sidewalk, according to the Honolulu Police Department. The driver fled the scene without stopping to render aid or provide information, police said.

Emergency Medical Services transported the woman to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Authorities are still investigating the collision and have yet to determine whether speed, drugs or alcohol were contributing factors.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division at (808) 723-3413.