Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, December 23, 2024 77° Today's Paper

Top News

Pedestrian, 56, seriously injured in Waianae hit-and-run

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 9:04 a.m.

Crime in HawaiiTraffic

A 56-year-old woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision on Mailiilii Road in Waianae on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred around 5:40 p.m. when an unidentified motorist traveling southbound struck the woman, who was walking along the unimproved sidewalk, according to the Honolulu Police Department. The driver fled the scene without stopping to render aid or provide information, police said.

Emergency Medical Services transported the woman to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Authorities are still investigating the collision and have yet to determine whether speed, drugs or alcohol were contributing factors.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division at (808) 723-3413.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide