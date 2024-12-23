Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Pedestrian fatally struck on H-1 in Waipahu

By Star-Advertiser staff

A 31-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle while walking through the traffic lanes of the H-1 freeway in Waipahu on Sunday night, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

The collision occurred around 8:50 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the H-1. Police say a 27-year-old man driving a vehicle struck the pedestrian. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene and was not injured. Investigators say speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision.

This incident marks the 51st traffic fatality on Oahu this year, compared to 54 fatalities at the same time in 2023.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the collision is encouraged to contact the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division at (808) 723-3413.

