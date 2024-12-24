State installing 2 speed tables near Maui high school

The state is installing two speed tables near King Kekaulike High School in Pukalani on Monday, resulting in lane closures, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

They will be installed at mile marker 0.25 on Haleakala Highway, or Route 377, in response to community and school concerns over speeding in the area.

Work is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, and will take place near the rear entrance of the high school, which is on winter break during construction. During construction, one lane will be closed in either direction.

An alternating contraflow will be set up in the remaining lanes to allow traffic to flow in both directions, with crews directing traffic.

HDOT said it is installing traffic calming devices, also known as “vertitical deflections,” including raised crosswalks, speed tables and speed humps, statewide to promote pedestrian safety. These devices are designed to provide drivers with a physical reminder to reduce their speed as they enter residential and school areas.

Since the installation of the state’s first raised crosswalk on Oahu’s Kalihi Street in 2019, the department has implemented 255 “vertical deflections” statewide.

In Maui County, the state has installed 18 “vertical deflections” so far this year.