Scoreboard — December 25, 2024

CALENDAR

TODAY
BASKETBALL
College men: Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. Seventh place, Murray State vs. Loyola Chicago, 8:30 a.m. Fifth place, Charlotte vs. College of Charleston, 10:30 a.m. Third place, Oakland vs. Hawaii, 1:30 p.m. Championship, Oregon State vs. Nebraska, 3:30 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

THURSDAY
BASKETBALL
OIA East boys: Kaiser at Moanalua. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.
OIA East girls: Kahuku at McKinley (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Moanalua at Kalani (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Kaiser at Castle (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Anuenue at Farrington (JV at 6 p.m.); Roosevelt at Kaimuki (varsity at 6 p.m.); Kalaheo at Kailua (varsity at 6 p.m.).
OIA West girls: Waipahu at Campbell (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Radford at Nanakuli (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Waianae at Mililani (varsity at 6 p.m.);
Kapolei at Aiea (varsity at 6 p.m.).

SOCCER
OIA East: McKinley at Kailua (boys varsity at 2 p.m; girls varsity to follow); Farrington at Kaiser (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m; girls varsity to follow).
OIA East boys: Moanalua at Kalani (JV at 2 p.m.; varsity to follow); Kahuku at Kalaheo (JV at 2 p.m.; varsity to follow); Roosevelt at Castle (varsity, 5:30 p.m.).
OIA East girls: Kalani at Moanalua (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Kalaheo at Kahuku (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Castle at Roosevelt (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow).

BASKETBALL
ILH
Monday
Girls varsity 2
Mid-Pacific 45, ‘Iolani I-AA 35
College Men
Monday (late result)
Charlotte 94, Murray State 90, 2OT

