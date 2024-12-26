QB Teddy Bridgewater to unretire, rejoin Lions

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is coming out of retirement to rejoin the Detroit Lions, coach Dan Campbell confirmed today.

Bridgewater, 32, appeared in one game (three snaps) for the Lions last season. He announced his retirement in February and spent the 2024 season coaching his alma mater Miami Northwestern High School to a Class 3A Florida state championship.

A first-round pick by Minnesota in 2014 and a Pro Bowl selection with the Vikings in 2015, Bridgewater also played for the New Orleans Saints (2018-19), Carolina Panthers (2020), Denver Broncos (2021) and Miami Dolphins (2022) before joining the Lions in 2023.

Bridgewater owns a 33-32 record as a starting quarterback, completing 66.4 percent of his passes for 15,120 yards with 75 touchdowns and 47 interceptions in 79 games. He has also rushed for 844 yards and 11 scores.

He would provide experience and depth behind starter Jared Goff as the Lions (13-2) chase the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC playoffs. Hendon Hooker, a third-round pick in 2023, is Goff’s current backup.

Campbell told reporters today that Bridgewater adds “professionalism” to the roster going into the postseason. Campbell said the move is not due to a lack of confidence in Hooker, adding that the playoffs are “a different world.”

Detroit visits San Francisco (6-9) on Monday night before ending the regular season with an NFC North showdown against the Minnesota Vikings (13-2) in Week 18.