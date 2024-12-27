Hawaii island police still searching for 2 Hale Nani escapees

Two men who escaped Dec. 13 from Hawaii Community Correctional Center’s Hale Nani facility are still at large.

The escapees are:

>> Clyde T. Loa, 31, described as 5 feet 9 inches, 225 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes;

>> Kawai J. Pomroy, 41, described as 6 feet 2 inches, 260 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

A third inmate who escaped, Joseph Fernandez, was captured by police on Dec. 18 after he was located at a residence in the Hawaii Ocean View Estates subdivision. The three men allegedyly escaped from the facility on a civilian employee’s stolen vehicle.

Hawaii island police said Thursday are following up on tips received from the public regarding the whereabouts of Loa and Pomroy, who both have warrants for their arrest. They have been reported to have been seen in the districts of Puna, Kau and Kona.

Police caution members of the public not to approach Loa and Pomroy but to contact police immediately.

The Hawaii Police Department also warned that harboring or concealing a wanted person could result in criminal charges being filed against the person who does so.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the individuals are encouraged to contact Detective Donovan Kohara at (808) 960-3118 or at donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov. or Detective David Po‘ohina at (808) 961-2385 or david.poohina@hawaiicounty.gov. They may also contact HPD’s nonemergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Citizens who wish to remain anonymous can make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record any calls or subscribe to caller ID.