UConn’s Jim Mora accuses coaches of tampering

By Field Level Media

ERIC CANHA-IMAGN IMAGES/FILE PHOTO Connecticut Huskies head coach Jim Mora is interviewed after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2024 Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park, on Saturday.

UConn football coach Jim Mora accused his counterparts at other programs of tampering with his players in a strongly worded social media post today.

“A simple note to the schools and coaches that have blatantly broken @NCAAFootball rules by tampering with our players in the last 24 hours,” Mora, 63, wrote on X. “We do know who you are, we will pursue all avenues to hold you accountable. We are excited that we’ve built a program where coaches have to cheat to beat us and we will protect that program. Think hard before you tamper with our players. #justgettingstarted”

Mora’s Huskies beat North Carolina 27-14 in the Fenway Bowl on Saturday. Because of their postseason participation, his players have until Thursday to enter the transfer portal. His statement implies fellow coaches aren’t waiting for players to do so.

He doubled down in a reply to a comment to his post on X.

“Not sure how we fix it, I do know we don’t ignore it. We will expose any program and coach that violates @NCAAFootball @NCAA rules by Tampering with our players,” he wrote. “It makes players anxious, it puts a dent in the lessons parents have taught them about honesty and integrity. I’m 100% for the Portal and NIL/Rev Share. I’m 100% against grown men cheating the rules and teaching players horrible Life lessons.”

UConn football has been at a disadvantage compared to larger schools when it comes to the availability of funds to pay players for their name, image and likeness rights. In November 2023, Mora made his frustration known about UConn’s lacking NIL money.

UConn finished the season at 9-4, winning nine games for just the third time in program history and losing only to power-conference programs. Mora, UConn’s coach for three seasons, received a contract extension through Dec. 31, 2028, that will pay him a total of $10 million plus incentives.

