Fatal Kaaawa crash marks first 2025 traffic death on Oahu

A 21-year-old woman died, and a 22-year-old man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Thursday evening on Kamehameha Highway in Kaaawa, Honolulu police said.

The collision occurred at approximately 6:45 p.m. when the motorcycle, traveling southbound, struck an SUV driven by a 31-year-old woman who was turning left onto Kamehameha Highway. The impact ejected both the motorcyclist and his passenger onto the roadway, police said.

Emergency Medical Services transported both riders to an area hospital in serious condition. However, after arriving at the hospital, the woman later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead, police said.

The SUV’s driver and her 33-year-old passenger were uninjured and stayed at the scene. Both motorcycle riders were wearing helmets at the time of the collision.

Honolulu Police said neither speed, drugs nor alcohol appear to be factors in the crash. The incident marks the first traffic fatality of 2025, compared to none at the same time last year.

The investigation is ongoing.