Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 74° Today's Paper

Top News

E-bicyclist seriously injured in Kapolei crash

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 7:43 a.m.

Traffic

A 19-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition Tuesday evening after crashing his e-bike into a stone wall in Kapolei, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS personnel responded to the scene on Kapolei Parkway near Koana Street around 7:26 p.m. and found the man, who lost control of his e-bike before crashing, suffering from multiple injuries. He sustained significant injuries to his legs and shoulder in the crash.

The injured cyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was treated at the scene before paramedics transported him to a nearby emergency room in serious condition.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide