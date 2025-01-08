E-bicyclist seriously injured in Kapolei crash

A 19-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition Tuesday evening after crashing his e-bike into a stone wall in Kapolei, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS personnel responded to the scene on Kapolei Parkway near Koana Street around 7:26 p.m. and found the man, who lost control of his e-bike before crashing, suffering from multiple injuries. He sustained significant injuries to his legs and shoulder in the crash.

The injured cyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was treated at the scene before paramedics transported him to a nearby emergency room in serious condition.